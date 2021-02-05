





The investment serves the implementation of strategic goals.

BT 77 Holdings GmbH does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or otherwise within the next twelve months.

BT 77 Holdings GmbH seeks to exert influence on the appointment of administrative, management and/or supervisory bodies of Turbon AG.

BT 77 Holdings GmbH does not seek any material change in the capital structure of Turbon AG, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

With regard to the source of the funds, 100% of the funds are borrowed funds which BT 77 Holdings GmbH raised to finance the acquisition of the voting rights. It is a loan from the selling company (HBT Holdings GmbH), which is also attributable to Mr Holger Brückmann-Turbon.

