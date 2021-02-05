DGAP-Adhoc: METRO Supervisory Board to decide on appointment of Steffen Greubel as new CEO next Monday

DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Personnel


METRO Supervisory Board to decide on appointment of Steffen Greubel as new CEO next Monday


The Presedential Committee of the Supervisory Board of METRO AG has recommended to the Supervisory Board to appoint Dr Steffen Greubel with effect as of 1 May 2021 as new CEO (chairman of the Management Board) of METRO AG.



The Supervisory Board of METRO AG will discuss Steffen Greubel"s appointment as new CEO at an extraordinary meeting next Monday.




Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

