DGAP-Adhoc: METRO Supervisory Board to decide on appointment of Steffen Greubel as new CEO next Monday
2021. február 05., péntek, 19:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Presedential Committee of the Supervisory Board of METRO AG has recommended to the Supervisory Board to appoint Dr Steffen Greubel with effect as of 1 May 2021 as new CEO (chairman of the Management Board) of METRO AG.
The Supervisory Board of METRO AG will discuss Steffen Greubel"s appointment as new CEO at an extraordinary meeting next Monday.
Contact:
METRO AG
Dr. Jan-Patrick Bost
Director Corporate Office
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 6886-1524
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 6886-3759
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@metro.de
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
|WKN:
|BFB001, BFB002
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1166225
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1166225 05-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]