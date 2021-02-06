The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on February 4, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 29 jan 2021



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Swap

64.291,00

64.291,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Warrant

53.443,00

53.443,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Swap

38.673,00

38.673,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Ordinary share

832.006,00

832.006,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Swap

59.322,00

59.322,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In Cash

Ordinary share

54.734,00

54.734,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

90.455,00

90.455,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Ordinary share

3.548,00

3.548,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.999,00

2.999,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Contract for difference

61.334,00

61.334,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Ordinary share

630.922,00

630.922,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

549.889,00

549.889,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.490,00

2.490,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Hong Kong Limited)

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

37.165,00

37.165,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

45,00

45,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

581.265,00

581.265,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Warrant

2.442,00

2.442,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In Cash

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

3,00%

0,00%

0,00%

0,64%

2,36%

Voting rights

3,00%

0,00%

0,00%

0,64%

2,36%



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=105686