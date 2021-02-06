The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on February 3, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 28 jan 2021



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Warrant

49.230,00

49.230,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Swap

64.316,00

64.316,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Swap

56.298,00

56.298,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In Cash

Ordinary share

196.703,00

196.703,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

452.810,00

452.810,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Warrant

2.483,00

2.483,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

In Cash

Contract for difference

78.839,00

78.839,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Contract for difference

61.333,00

61.333,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

38.592,00

38.592,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Ordinary share

831.499,00

831.499,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

508.408,00

508.408,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

88,00

88,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

45,00

45,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

37.165,00

37.165,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.490,00

2.490,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Hong Kong Limited)

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.548,00

3.548,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

2.882,00

2.882,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

606.042,00

606.042,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,97%

0,00%

0,00%

0,56%

2,41%

Voting rights

2,97%

0,00%

0,00%

0,56%

2,41%



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

0,00

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

0,00 %

0,00 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=105593