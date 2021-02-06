DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitral tribunal dismisses 1&1 Drillisch"s action against expert opinion
2021. február 05., péntek, 22:53
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitral tribunal dismisses 1&1 Drillisch"s action against expert opinion
Maintal, 5 February 2021. Today, Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, has received the arbitral award in the arbitration proceedings regarding Price Review 1 under the existing MBA MVNO agreement with Telefónica. The arbitral tribunal dismissed the action brought by 1&1 Drillisch challenging the expert"s rejection of 1&1 Drillisch"s application for the advance service prices to be reduced retroactively from September 2017. The arbitral tribunal takes the view that the expert opinion is valid.
In the ongoing Price Reviews 2, 5, and 6 1&1 Drillisch continues to claim that advance service prices under the MBA MVNO agreement have to be reduced retroactively. These proceedings concern different effective dates since July 2018 and are independent of the outcome of the arbitration proceedings in Price Review 1.
Maintal, 5. February 2021
1&1 Drillisch
Disclaimer: This report contains statements regarding the future which are based on the current assumptions and projections of the 1&1 Drillisch AG management. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, can cause actual developments, especially in the results, financial position, and the business of our Company, to deviate substantially from the projections about the future as they are shown here. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such future-oriented statements and to adapt them to future events or developments.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
|Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
|E-mail:
|ir@1und1-drillisch.de
|Internet:
|www.1und1-drillisch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|SDAX
TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1166416
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1166416 05.02.2021
