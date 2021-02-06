





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Sanja

Last name(s):

Skoko



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Peter

Last name(s):

Conzatti

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

EQS Group AG





b) LEI

529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005494165





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

37.00 EUR





1110000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

37.0000 EUR





1110000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-05; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



