Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Sanja
Last name(s): Skoko

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Conzatti
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EQS Group AG


b) LEI

529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494165


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
37.00 EUR 1110000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
37.0000 EUR 1110000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-05; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG

Karlstr. 47

80333 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.eqs.com





 
