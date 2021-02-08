DGAP-CMS: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
2021. február 08., hétfő, 14:59
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback program / 3rd Interim Announcement
-----
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback
In the period from February 1, 2021, up to and including February 5, 2021, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA bought back a total of 10.707 shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 18, 2020, pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on January 11, 2021, (earliest possible acquisition date). The share buyback commenced on January 18, 2021. The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 1, 2021, up to and including February 5, 2021, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-news/employee-participation/.
The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares was carried out by a bank assigned by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Einbeck, February 8, 2021
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
The Executive Board of the personally liable partner
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
|Grimsehlstraße 31
|37555 Einbeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kws.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1166774 08.02.2021
