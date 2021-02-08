DGAP-CMS: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

2021. február 08., hétfő, 14:59







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA


/ Share buyback program






KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information








08.02.2021 / 14:59



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information



KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback program / 3rd Interim Announcement



-----

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement



KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback



In the period from February 1, 2021, up to and including February 5, 2021, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA bought back a total of 10.707 shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 18, 2020, pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on January 11, 2021, (earliest possible acquisition date). The share buyback commenced on January 18, 2021. The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 1, 2021, up to and including February 5, 2021, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:



































Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Average stock market prize (EUR) Volume (EUR)
February 1, 2021 1,805 71.8870 129,756.0350
February 2, 2021 2,791 73.0912 203,997.5392
February 3, 2021 1,579 73.0558 115,355.1082
February 4, 2021 1,487 74.0498 110,112.0526
February 5, 2021 3,045 74.3887 226,513.5915
       
In total 10,707 73.3851 785,734.3265

 

Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-news/employee-participation/.



The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares was carried out by a bank assigned by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Einbeck, February 8, 2021



KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA



The Executive Board of the personally liable partner















08.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Grimsehlstraße 31

37555 Einbeck

Germany
Internet: www.kws.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1166774  08.02.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166774&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum