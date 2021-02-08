KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback program / 3rd Interim Announcement

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback

In the period from February 1, 2021, up to and including February 5, 2021, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA bought back a total of 10.707 shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 18, 2020, pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on January 11, 2021, (earliest possible acquisition date). The share buyback commenced on January 18, 2021. The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 1, 2021, up to and including February 5, 2021, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Total number of shares bought back (number)

Average stock market prize (EUR)

Volume (EUR)

February 1, 2021

1,805

71.8870

129,756.0350

February 2, 2021

2,791

73.0912

203,997.5392

February 3, 2021

1,579

73.0558

115,355.1082

February 4, 2021

1,487

74.0498

110,112.0526

February 5, 2021

3,045

74.3887

226,513.5915









In total

10,707

73.3851

785,734.3265



Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-news/employee-participation/.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares was carried out by a bank assigned by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Einbeck, February 8, 2021

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

The Executive Board of the personally liable partner