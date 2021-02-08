DGAP-CMS: ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information
2021. február 08., hétfő, 15:24
ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 19 October 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.
Between 1 February 2021 and 5 February 2021, a total of 14,909 shares (ISIN NL0000238145) were bought back.
The buyback was implemented exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) under the lead of a bank which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of the shares within periods specified by the company independently and without being influenced by the company.
In the period from 1 February 2021 to 5 February 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, the average share price and the aggregated volume totaled:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 19 October 2020 up to, and including, 5 February 2021 amounts to 340,858.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).
For more information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1166777 08.02.2021
