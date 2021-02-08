MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 1, 2021 until and including February 5, 2021, a number of 47,382 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2021 was disclosed on December 17, 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volumen in shares

Average price (EUR)

01.02.2021

6,934

5.8858

02.02.2021

8,330

6.1838

03.02.2021

10,182

6.2512

04.02.2021

10,901

6.1822

05.02.2021

11,035

6.1086



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE.



(www.mlp-se.com)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 4, 2021 until and including February 5, 2021 amounts to 172,364 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.