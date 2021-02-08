DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

2021. február 08., hétfő, 18:09







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG


/ Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 10th Interim and Final Reporting






Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information








08.02.2021 / 18:09



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.








Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Share buyback - 10th Interim and Final Reporting



Siemens Healthineers completes share buyback



In the time period from and including 01 February 2021 until and including 05 February 2021, a total number of 329,050 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 03 October 2020, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 07 October 2020 which was completed on 05 February 2021.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
02/01/2021 60,000 47.0977
02/02/2021 68,000 47.3931
02/03/2021 69,000 48.2873
02/04/2021 70,000 48.8752
02/05/2021 62,050 49.4960

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).



With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 05 February 2021. The total number of treasury shares which were bought back within the framework of this share buyback in the time period from and including 07 October 2020 until and including 05 February 2021 amounts to 4,067,889 shares. This corresponds to 0.38% of the share capital. The average purchase price paid at the stock exchange was EUR 39.1359 per share; the total consideration that was paid for the treasury shares amounts to EUR 159,200,346.25 (excluding incidental transaction charges).



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG was carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).



Munich, 08 February 2021



Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board




















08.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1166838  08.02.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166838&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum