Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 10th Interim and Final Reporting

Siemens Healthineers completes share buyback

In the time period from and including 01 February 2021 until and including 05 February 2021, a total number of 329,050 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 03 October 2020, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 07 October 2020 which was completed on 05 February 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price

02/01/2021

60,000

47.0977

02/02/2021

68,000

47.3931

02/03/2021

69,000

48.2873

02/04/2021

70,000

48.8752

02/05/2021

62,050

49.4960



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).

With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 05 February 2021. The total number of treasury shares which were bought back within the framework of this share buyback in the time period from and including 07 October 2020 until and including 05 February 2021 amounts to 4,067,889 shares. This corresponds to 0.38% of the share capital. The average purchase price paid at the stock exchange was EUR 39.1359 per share; the total consideration that was paid for the treasury shares amounts to EUR 159,200,346.25 (excluding incidental transaction charges).

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG was carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 08 February 2021

Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board