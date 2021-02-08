DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
2021. február 08., hétfő, 18:09
Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share buyback - 10th Interim and Final Reporting
Siemens Healthineers completes share buyback
In the time period from and including 01 February 2021 until and including 05 February 2021, a total number of 329,050 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 03 October 2020, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 07 October 2020 which was completed on 05 February 2021.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).
With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 05 February 2021. The total number of treasury shares which were bought back within the framework of this share buyback in the time period from and including 07 October 2020 until and including 05 February 2021 amounts to 4,067,889 shares. This corresponds to 0.38% of the share capital. The average purchase price paid at the stock exchange was EUR 39.1359 per share; the total consideration that was paid for the treasury shares amounts to EUR 159,200,346.25 (excluding incidental transaction charges).
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG was carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, 08 February 2021
Siemens Healthineers AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Henkestr. 127
|91052 Erlangen
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1166838 08.02.2021
