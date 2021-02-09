DGAP-News: fashionette exceeds growth targets for Q4 and full-year 2020
2021. február 09., kedd, 07:30
fashionette exceeds growth targets for Q4 and full-year 2020
The successful business performance of the previous quarters continued in the final quarter of 2020. Net order value (order value after cancellations and returns) increased significantly by +39.4% year-on-year in Q4. The growth was driven by a continued acceleration of orders from new customers (+80.8% year-on-year) leading to a +59.1% larger active customer base compared to Q4 2019.
Management expects a net revenue of approx. EUR 94 million (preliminary and unaudited) for the financial year 2020, resulting in a year-on-year growth of ca. +28.5%. New customer growth for 2020 amounted to +63.2%, resulting in a very strong development of fashionette"s active customer base growing by +49.7% year-on-year.
Particularly noteworthy is fashionette"s growth outside its core markets Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) with an increase of +71.9% in 2020 compared to 2019.
The success of fashionette"s proprietary, data-driven online platform is also reflected in the diversification at product level. Based on a data-centric personalized consulting approach, it has succeeded in increasing the revenue share of product categories other than the main category "handbags" from 28.9% in 2019 to 37.9% in 2020.
"With the growth demonstrated in 2020, we have exceeded our ambitious targets. The entire fashionette team can be proud of what we have achieved. We are entering 2021 with confidence and great momentum for achieving our mid-term targets. Our accelerated active customer growth proves, that we are strategically well-positioned in our core region DACH. Moreover, the significant international growth highlights fashionette"s great expansion potential, which stands only at the beginning of an exciting development," says Daniel Raab, CEO of fashionette.
The 2020 financial figures are preliminary and unaudited. fashionette AG will publish detailed statements on the development of business and earnings as well as an outlook for the 2021 financial year with the audited 2020 annual financial statements in April 2021.
fashionette is a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories including handbags, shoes, sunglasses, watches and jewelry. Since its foundation in 2008, fashionette has established a market-leading brand recognition for premium and luxury handbags in its core market of Germany. The focus of fashionette is to make personalized online shopping of premium and luxury fashion accessories available to every woman in Europe. For additional information about fashionette, please visit fashionette"s websites at corporate.fashionette.com (Corporate Website) and www.fashionette.com (webshop).
Investor Relations
Susan Hoffmeister
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fashionette AG
|Grafenberger Allee 295
|40237 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@fashionette.com
|Internet:
|corporate.fashionette.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1166561
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1166561 09.02.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]