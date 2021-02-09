



fashionette exceeds growth targets for Q4 and full-year 2020

















09.02.2021 / 07:30









fashionette exceeds growth targets for Q4 and full-year 2020





Strong net order value growth of +39.4% year-on-year in Q4 2020



2020 full-year net revenue is expected to be approx. EUR 94 million (preliminary and unaudited) resulting in a year-on-year growth of ca. 28.5%



Continued accelerated new customer growth of +80.8% year-on-year in Q4 2020 resulting in a year-on-year growth of +63.2% for the full year 2020





Düsseldorf, 9 February 2021. fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1), a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories with a regional focus on Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) region, reported continued dynamic growth in the fourth quarter, thus exceeding its growth targets for 2020.

The successful business performance of the previous quarters continued in the final quarter of 2020. Net order value (order value after cancellations and returns) increased significantly by +39.4% year-on-year in Q4. The growth was driven by a continued acceleration of orders from new customers (+80.8% year-on-year) leading to a +59.1% larger active customer base compared to Q4 2019.

Management expects a net revenue of approx. EUR 94 million (preliminary and unaudited) for the financial year 2020, resulting in a year-on-year growth of ca. +28.5%. New customer growth for 2020 amounted to +63.2%, resulting in a very strong development of fashionette"s active customer base growing by +49.7% year-on-year.

Particularly noteworthy is fashionette"s growth outside its core markets Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) with an increase of +71.9% in 2020 compared to 2019.

The success of fashionette"s proprietary, data-driven online platform is also reflected in the diversification at product level. Based on a data-centric personalized consulting approach, it has succeeded in increasing the revenue share of product categories other than the main category "handbags" from 28.9% in 2019 to 37.9% in 2020.

"With the growth demonstrated in 2020, we have exceeded our ambitious targets. The entire fashionette team can be proud of what we have achieved. We are entering 2021 with confidence and great momentum for achieving our mid-term targets. Our accelerated active customer growth proves, that we are strategically well-positioned in our core region DACH. Moreover, the significant international growth highlights fashionette"s great expansion potential, which stands only at the beginning of an exciting development," says Daniel Raab, CEO of fashionette.

The 2020 financial figures are preliminary and unaudited. fashionette AG will publish detailed statements on the development of business and earnings as well as an outlook for the 2021 financial year with the audited 2020 annual financial statements in April 2021.



