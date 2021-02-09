



Corestate increases the strength of its Sales structures - Philipp Ellebracht named new Group Head of Sales

















CEO René Parmantier: "We want to send a clear growth signal for Corestate."



Sales structure to become more efficient - enhanced organisation substantially strengthens customer focus



Group-wide integration of sales by bundling expertise



Frankfurt, 9 February 2021. Corestate Capital Group (Corestate), a leading independent investment management company for real estate in Europe, has enhanced, comprehensively optimised and strengthened its national and international sales structures. The company has thus substantially improved its positioning in order to achieve accelerated and sustainable growth. The appointment of Philipp Ellebracht (43) as Managing Director and Group Head of Sales represents the most important personnel in this context. Ellebracht is responsible for managing and further developing all of Corestate"s sales activities and reports directly to CEO René Parmantier. In addition, Ellebracht is a member of the Investment Committee and the Operational Committee, two of the Group"s main steering committees.

"We are increasing the power and success of our sales force, including the Client Services and Product Development & Structuring subdivisions, and thus want to send a clear growth signal for the Corestate Group. More efficient structures, increased capacities and - very importantly - an even greater focus on the individual demand profiles of our clients are now exactly the right measures to successfully implement our growth ambitions in the coming years and to underpin our high quality standards," explained René Parmantier.

In Philipp Ellebracht, Corestate has appointed a highly qualified and well networked expert with in-depth knowledge of the national and international fund and club deal business. "Philipp Ellebracht significantly expands Corestate"s expertise and reach in our German-speaking core markets as well as the rest of Europe. Together with our established investment teams, he will identify attractive cross-border investment opportunities for investors across all asset classes of the Group."

Philipp Ellebracht: "I am very much looking forward to working with my new colleagues in the Group, as well as the broad and exciting range of topics at Corestate. In addition to expanding our European business, one focus of my work will be on the DACH region, which is of high strategic importance for the Corestate Group as its market of origin. In addition, it is important to me to bundle knowledge of customer requirements across the Group."

Philipp Ellebracht has advised various investor groups on their investments in Europe and has an extensive network in the real estate industry. He previously worked for the British real estate investment company Schroder Real Estate for nearly ten years. He shaped Schroders" real estate business as Managing Director of the KVG in Frankfurt/Main as well as Head of Real Estate Product Continental Europe and was a member of the European Real Estate Executive Committee. He grew the local office"s business to nearly EUR 2.5 billion AuM in recent years. Prior to that, Ellebracht worked for IVG Immobilien AG in Bonn for nearly six years.

Douglas Edwards is leaving the company as part of the organisational adjustments mentioned above.





About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with assets under management of well over 28 billion euros. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients sound expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services from a single source. The company is internationally active as a respected business partner for institutional investors and wealthy private investors. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 additional offices in Frankfurt, London, Paris, Madrid, Zurich and Amsterdam, among others. CORESTATE has around 800 employees and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX). Further information can be found at www.corestate-capital.com.

