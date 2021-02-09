



Berlin, 09 February 2021

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) successfully impresses further user industries with its scanner technology. Today, NeXR announces its cooperation with the internationally operating RSG Group GmbH. The Number 1 fitness and lifestyle company runs gyms branded Gold"s Gym, McFit, John Reed and High5 among others.

Once again, NeXR puts its innovative scanner technology into action. The cooperation with RSG Group is all about sustainably increasing training motivation and simplifying fitness tracking. In the Berlin flagship studio, Gold"s Gym members will have the opportunity to be scanned using the Fusion III body scanner developed by NeXR. Afterwards, they will receive their personal lifelike avatar, which is their digital look-alike with their exact body measurements. Simultaneously, NeXR is developing an app for mobile devices.

The app with its avatar takes the training documentation to a new level. Thanks to the digital tools, users literally have a complete overview - in particular of their fitness progress. On the device, users can vividly track how their muscle groups are growing and which ones still need to be trained. As a result, training becomes efficient, more motivating and therefore more fun.

Following a successful testing phase, a full roll-out of the NeXR technology to other studios is planned.

Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE: "In a highly competitive market, we are supporting our cooperation partner, the RSG Group, to stand out clearly from its market competitors. At the same time, our technology offers clear added value for all members in their training routine. We are very excited about the start of the project and about having a new, agile and creative partner at our side."

Pierre Geisensetter, Communications Manager GOLD"s GYM: "As a Group, we are generally very open to innovative projects. Besides developing our own products, we also regularly rely on cooperations with suitable partners when it comes to digitalization. In doing so, we live up to our commitment of being first movers in improving the training experience and the training success of our members through innovative technologies. NeXR"s concept has impressed us and we are looking forward to the results of the testing."



About NeXR Technologies



NeXR stands for the development of next-generation technologies and apps that bring Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) together to create the next Extended Reality (XR). NeXR Technologies SE from Berlin (XETRA: NXR) is a virtual reality (VR) first mover with unique hardware and software expertise. The business units 3D Scanner Systems, Motion Capture & Animation and VR-Experiences deal with future-oriented services and products and are connected within a unique value chain. "3D Instagraph" develops and distributes the in-house developed scanner systems; photorealistic 3D avatars can be created in seconds. "OnPoint Studios" offers all services around motion capture and animation in one of the largest MoCap studios in Germany and can animate the avatars directly and individually from the 3D scanner. The logical addition to the value chain is the brand and VR agency "VRriday", which integrates the avatars into VR Experiences and, as an agency, offers consulting, implementation and publishing of VR Experience for companies. NeXR Technologies SE is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

