DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE: GOLD"s GYM uses NeXR scanning technology to visualize training progress

2021. február 09., kedd, 07:30







DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE


/ Key word(s): Alliance






NeXR Technologies SE: GOLD"s GYM uses NeXR scanning technology to visualize training progress








09.02.2021 / 07:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NeXR Technologies SE: GOLD"s GYM uses NeXR scanning technology to visualize training progress


Berlin, 09 February 2021



NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) successfully impresses further user industries with its scanner technology. Today, NeXR announces its cooperation with the internationally operating RSG Group GmbH. The Number 1 fitness and lifestyle company runs gyms branded Gold"s Gym, McFit, John Reed and High5 among others.



Once again, NeXR puts its innovative scanner technology into action. The cooperation with RSG Group is all about sustainably increasing training motivation and simplifying fitness tracking. In the Berlin flagship studio, Gold"s Gym members will have the opportunity to be scanned using the Fusion III body scanner developed by NeXR. Afterwards, they will receive their personal lifelike avatar, which is their digital look-alike with their exact body measurements. Simultaneously, NeXR is developing an app for mobile devices.



fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=d187ca629405b3e2c141c06b56cd3e84



GOLD"s GYM uses NeXR scanning technology to visualize training progress


The app with its avatar takes the training documentation to a new level. Thanks to the digital tools, users literally have a complete overview - in particular of their fitness progress. On the device, users can vividly track how their muscle groups are growing and which ones still need to be trained. As a result, training becomes efficient, more motivating and therefore more fun.



On the device, users can see how their muscle groups are growing and which ones still need to be trained. This ensures more efficient training, more motivation and therefore more fun when training.



Following a successful testing phase, a full roll-out of the NeXR technology to other studios is planned.



Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE: "In a highly competitive market, we are supporting our cooperation partner, the RSG Group, to stand out clearly from its market competitors. At the same time, our technology offers clear added value for all members in their training routine. We are very excited about the start of the project and about having a new, agile and creative partner at our side."



Pierre Geisensetter, Communications Manager GOLD"s GYM: "As a Group, we are generally very open to innovative projects. Besides developing our own products, we also regularly rely on cooperations with suitable partners when it comes to digitalization. In doing so, we live up to our commitment of being first movers in improving the training experience and the training success of our members through innovative technologies. NeXR"s concept has impressed us and we are looking forward to the results of the testing."

About NeXR Technologies

NeXR stands for the development of next-generation technologies and apps that bring Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) together to create the next Extended Reality (XR). NeXR Technologies SE from Berlin (XETRA: NXR) is a virtual reality (VR) first mover with unique hardware and software expertise. The business units 3D Scanner Systems, Motion Capture & Animation and VR-Experiences deal with future-oriented services and products and are connected within a unique value chain. "3D Instagraph" develops and distributes the in-house developed scanner systems; photorealistic 3D avatars can be created in seconds. "OnPoint Studios" offers all services around motion capture and animation in one of the largest MoCap studios in Germany and can animate the avatars directly and individually from the 3D scanner. The logical addition to the value chain is the brand and VR agency "VRriday", which integrates the avatars into VR Experiences and, as an agency, offers consulting, implementation and publishing of VR Experience for companies. NeXR Technologies SE is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



For further information please contact:
NeXR Technologies SE

Lydia Herrmann

Investor Relations

Charlottenstraße 4

10969 Berlin

Deutschland



l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com
www.nexr-technologies.com



Telefon: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-3

Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1















09.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: NEXR Technologies SE

Charlottenstraße 4

10969 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 143
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 141
E-mail: l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com
Internet: www.nexr-technologies.com
ISIN: DE000A1K03W5
WKN: A1K03W
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1166816





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1166816  09.02.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166816&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum