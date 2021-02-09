DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE: GOLD"s GYM uses NeXR scanning technology to visualize training progress
2021. február 09., kedd, 07:30
NeXR Technologies SE: GOLD"s GYM uses NeXR scanning technology to visualize training progress
NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) successfully impresses further user industries with its scanner technology. Today, NeXR announces its cooperation with the internationally operating RSG Group GmbH. The Number 1 fitness and lifestyle company runs gyms branded Gold"s Gym, McFit, John Reed and High5 among others.
Once again, NeXR puts its innovative scanner technology into action. The cooperation with RSG Group is all about sustainably increasing training motivation and simplifying fitness tracking. In the Berlin flagship studio, Gold"s Gym members will have the opportunity to be scanned using the Fusion III body scanner developed by NeXR. Afterwards, they will receive their personal lifelike avatar, which is their digital look-alike with their exact body measurements. Simultaneously, NeXR is developing an app for mobile devices.
GOLD"s GYM uses NeXR scanning technology to visualize training progress
The app with its avatar takes the training documentation to a new level. Thanks to the digital tools, users literally have a complete overview - in particular of their fitness progress. On the device, users can vividly track how their muscle groups are growing and which ones still need to be trained. As a result, training becomes efficient, more motivating and therefore more fun.
On the device, users can see how their muscle groups are growing and which ones still need to be trained. This ensures more efficient training, more motivation and therefore more fun when training.
Following a successful testing phase, a full roll-out of the NeXR technology to other studios is planned.
Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE: "In a highly competitive market, we are supporting our cooperation partner, the RSG Group, to stand out clearly from its market competitors. At the same time, our technology offers clear added value for all members in their training routine. We are very excited about the start of the project and about having a new, agile and creative partner at our side."
Pierre Geisensetter, Communications Manager GOLD"s GYM: "As a Group, we are generally very open to innovative projects. Besides developing our own products, we also regularly rely on cooperations with suitable partners when it comes to digitalization. In doing so, we live up to our commitment of being first movers in improving the training experience and the training success of our members through innovative technologies. NeXR"s concept has impressed us and we are looking forward to the results of the testing."
For further information please contact:
l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com
Telefon: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-3
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEXR Technologies SE
|Charlottenstraße 4
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 403 680 143
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 403 680 141
|E-mail:
|l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com
|Internet:
|www.nexr-technologies.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K03W5
|WKN:
|A1K03W
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1166816
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1166816 09.02.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]