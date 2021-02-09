DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A.: Unaudited 12M 2020 results on 15 February 2021 - Invitation to earnings call on 17 February 2021
2021. február 09., kedd, 12:15
Mogo Finance S.A.: Unaudited 12M 2020 results on 15 February 2021 - Invitation to earnings call on 17 February 2021
CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics accompanied by CRO Julija Lebedinska-Ļitvinova Ph.D. will present and comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The presentation will be held in English.
Please register: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/7928336
The presentation for the earnings call will be available here as of 17 February 2021, at 09:00 CET.
Mogo Finance
www.mogofinance.com
