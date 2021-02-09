DGAP-AFR: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2021. február 09., kedd, 15:41







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








09.02.2021 / 15:41



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.02.2021

Ort: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.02.2021

Ort: https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html













09.02.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

Theresienhöhe 28

80339 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1167120  09.02.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167120&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum