DGAP-AFR: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. február 09., kedd, 16:27







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








09.02.2021 / 16:27



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 09, 2021

Address: http://dmgmori.com/ag-gb-2020


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 09, 2021

Address: http://dmgmori.com/ag-ar-2020

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 09, 2021

Address: http://dmgmori.com/ag-gb-2020-jl


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 09, 2021

Address: http://dmgmori.com/ag-ar-2020-fs

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 23, 2021

Address: http://dmgmori.com/ag-zb-2021-02


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 23, 2021

Address: https://dmgmori.com/ag-ir-2021-02













09.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Gildemeisterstraße 60

33689 Bielefeld

Germany
Internet: www.dmgmori.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1167139  09.02.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167139&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum