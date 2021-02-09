DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 1. Interim Report

On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


In the period from 01.02.2021 through 05.02.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:











































  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
01.02.2021 24.939 248,9117 12.000 205,1858 36.939
02.02.2021 18.000 252,4884 12.000 209,3630 30.000
03.02.2021 27.000 251,0557 12.000 210,1000 39.000
04.02.2021 27.000 249,9417 12.000 208,9281 39.000
05.02.2021 18.000 256,9825 11.400 211,0137 29.400

 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.



Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3 )



Guildford, United Kingdom, 09.02.2021



Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
