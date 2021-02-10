



IuteCredit reports unaudited 12M 2020 results on 18 February 2021

















10.02.2021









IuteCredit reports unaudited 12M 2020 results on 18 February 2021



Invitation to earnings call on 19 February 2021



Tallinn, Estonia, 10 February 2021. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management Board on 19 February 2021, 10.00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 12M 2020 results on 18 February 2021.



Earnings Call:

CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The call will be held in English.



Please register here: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/5375735.

The corresponding presentation will be available on the Company"s website prior to the earnings call.



Contact:

IuteCredit



Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)



Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com



Phone: +372 50 88 77 0

Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)



Email: evelin.kanter@iutecredit.com



Phone: +372 50 52 72 9



Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)



Sven Pauly, Consultant



Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com



Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0



About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

IuteCredit"s loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.

The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers" expectations.

www.iutecredit.com