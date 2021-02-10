DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 26, 2021

Address: http://www.telekom.com/20QIV


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 26, 2021

Address: http://www.telekom.com/20Q4

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 26, 2021

Address: http://www.telekom.com/20QIV


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 26, 2021

Address: http://www.telekom.com/20Q4













