10.02.2021 / 10:21



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HENSOLDT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 22, 2021

Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/German/3000/news-und-veroeffentlichungen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 22, 2021

Address: https://investors.hensoldt.net/websites/hensoldt/English/3000/news-and-publications.html













Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG

Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3

82024 Taufkirchen

Germany
Internet: www.hensoldt.net


