1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Siltronic AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower
PLZ: 81677
Ort: München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Hsinchu, Taiwan

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

GlobalWafers GmbH

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

08.02.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 13,67 % 0,00 % 13,67 % 30000000
letzte Mitteilung 8,81 % 0,00 % 8,81 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000WAF3001 0 4101177 0,00 % 13,67 %
Summe 4101177 13,67 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





























Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. % % %
GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. % % %
GWafers Singapore Pte. Ltd. % % %
GlobalWafers Singapore Pte. Ltd. % % %
GlobalWafers B.V. % % %
GlobalWafers GmbH 9,50 % % 9,50 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Am 21. Dezember 2020 hat GlobalWafers GmbH ein freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot an die Aktionäre der Siltronic AG veröffentlicht. Bis zum 8. Februar 2021, 18 Uhr (Ortszeit Frankfurt am Main, Deutschland), wurde das Übernahmeangebot für insgesamt 11.135.178 Aktien der Siltronic AG (entsprechend einem Anteil von ca. 37,12% der Stimmrechte der Siltronic AG) angenommen. 


Datum

10.02.2021














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Siltronic AG

Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower

81677 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.siltronic.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1167415  10.02.2021 



