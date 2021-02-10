





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Siltronic AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower

PLZ:

81677

Ort:

München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

5299003NKV26NNGHHR90



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Hsinchu, Taiwan



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

GlobalWafers GmbH





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

08.02.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

13,67 %

0,00 %

13,67 %

30000000

letzte Mitteilung

8,81 %

0,00 %

8,81 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000WAF3001

0

4101177

0,00 %

13,67 %

Summe

4101177

13,67 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.

%

%

%

GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.

%

%

%

GWafers Singapore Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

GlobalWafers Singapore Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

GlobalWafers B.V.

%

%

%

GlobalWafers GmbH

9,50 %

%

9,50 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Am 21. Dezember 2020 hat GlobalWafers GmbH ein freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot an die Aktionäre der Siltronic AG veröffentlicht. Bis zum 8. Februar 2021, 18 Uhr (Ortszeit Frankfurt am Main, Deutschland), wurde das Übernahmeangebot für insgesamt 11.135.178 Aktien der Siltronic AG (entsprechend einem Anteil von ca. 37,12% der Stimmrechte der Siltronic AG) angenommen.





Datum

10.02.2021



