Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Siltronic AG
Street: Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower
Postal code: 81677
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.
City of registered office, country: Hsinchu, Taiwan, Province of China

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

GlobalWafers GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

08 Feb 2021

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 13.67 % 0.00 % 13.67 % 30000000
Previous notification 8.81 % 0.00 % 8.81 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WAF3001 0 4101177 0.00 % 13.67 %
Total 4101177 13.67 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %



0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





























Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. % % %
GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. % % %
GWafers Singapore Pte. Ltd. % % %
GlobalWafers Singapore Pte. Ltd. % % %
GlobalWafers B.V. % % %
GlobalWafers GmbH 9.50 % % 9.50 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

On December 21, 2020, GlobalWafers GmbH published a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Siltronic AG. By 6 p.m. (local time Frankfurt am Main, Germany) on February 8, 2021, the takeover offer was accepted for a total of 11,135,178 shares of Siltronic AG (corresponding to approximately 37.12% of the voting rights of Siltronic AG). 


Date

10 Feb 2021














Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG

Einsteinstr. 172 - Tower B / Blue Tower

81677 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com





 
