DGAP-News: Aareal Bank arranges financing for prime European logistics assets
2021. február 10., szerda, 12:55
Aareal Bank arranges financing for prime European logistics assets
- Financing of approx. €300 million was provided for a pan-European logistics portfolio
- New business volume in logistics properties financings strongly increased for 2020
Wiesbaden, 10 February 2021 - Aareal Bank further expanded its logistics property activities in the fourth quarter of 2020.
One of the most significant transactions in 2020 included a loan for the financing of a European logistics portfolio. The sponsor acquired several high-quality properties in prime locations across Europe. All properties comprise state-of-the-art developments and are designed according to latest standards with regards to functionality, sustainability and energy efficiency.
"With a current financing volume of around €300 million, there is potential for expanding the loan agreement", stated Severin Schöttmer, Managing Director at Aareal Bank. "The portfolio was a unique opportunity to finance high-quality and well diversified logistics properties that provide stability in an uncertain economic environment. Once again, we were able to demonstrate our ability to structure complex cross-border transactions in a timely and efficient manner."
Aareal Bank takes advantage of economic trends and shifts allocation of loan portfolio
"Logistics properties already showed considerable growth potential before the pandemic", commented Christof Winkelmann, Member of the Management Board. "Accordingly, we have significantly increased the share of logistics financings in our loan portfolio in 2020."
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1167432
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1167432 10.02.2021
