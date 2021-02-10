



DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG





/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Financing













Aareal Bank arranges financing for prime European logistics assets

















10.02.2021 / 12:55









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Aareal Bank arranges financing for prime European logistics assets

- Financing of approx. €300 million was provided for a pan-European logistics portfolio

- New business volume in logistics properties financings strongly increased for 2020

Wiesbaden, 10 February 2021 - Aareal Bank further expanded its logistics property activities in the fourth quarter of 2020.

One of the most significant transactions in 2020 included a loan for the financing of a European logistics portfolio. The sponsor acquired several high-quality properties in prime locations across Europe. All properties comprise state-of-the-art developments and are designed according to latest standards with regards to functionality, sustainability and energy efficiency.

"With a current financing volume of around €300 million, there is potential for expanding the loan agreement", stated Severin Schöttmer, Managing Director at Aareal Bank. "The portfolio was a unique opportunity to finance high-quality and well diversified logistics properties that provide stability in an uncertain economic environment. Once again, we were able to demonstrate our ability to structure complex cross-border transactions in a timely and efficient manner."

Aareal Bank takes advantage of economic trends and shifts allocation of loan portfolio





Despite the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on the global economic activity, the expanded financing activities demonstrate how Aareal Bank continues to take selective advantage of new business opportunities in the commercial property sector.

"Logistics properties already showed considerable growth potential before the pandemic", commented Christof Winkelmann, Member of the Management Board. "Accordingly, we have significantly increased the share of logistics financings in our loan portfolio in 2020."



Contacts:



Sven Korndörffer



Phone: +49 611 348 2306

Sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com





René Hartmann



Phone: +49 611 348 3438

renepascal.hartmann@aareal-bank.com



Aareal Bank Group



Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse"s MDAX index, is the Group"s parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group"s three business segments: Structured Property Financing, Consulting/Services Bank, and Aareon. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group"s property financing and funding activities. Here, the Bank supports its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the Consulting/Services Bank segment, Aareal Bank Group supports businesses from the housing, property management and energy industries as a digitalisation partner - combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking. Subsidiary Aareon, a leading consultancy and IT systems house for the European property industry and its partners in the digital age, forms the third business segment. Aareon offers reliable, pioneering solutions in the fields of consulting, software and services to optimise IT-supported business processes, and to extend business models. The Aareon Smart World digital platform links businesses from the housing industry and related sectors with customers, staff and business partners, as well as connecting technical devices in apartments and buildings.