DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share
2021. február 10., szerda, 15:02
Stabilus S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share
Luxembourg/Koblenz, February 10, 2021 - The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world"s leading providers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives for motion control, approved each AGM agenda item with more than 84 percent of the votes. The company will thus pay a dividend for the 2020 fiscal year (which ended on September 30, 2020) of EUR 0.50 per share (previous year: EUR 1.10). This is equivalent to a total payout of EUR 12.4 million and a distribution ratio of 39.3 percent of the company"s consolidated net income.
The share of the company equity represented at the AGM was 58.5 percent. Details of the number of votes cast and the resolutions approved will shortly be made available on the Stabilus website at www.ir.stabilus.com/agm.
Investor contact:
Press contact:
About Stabilus
As one of the world"s leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives, Stabilus has for eight decades been demonstrating its expertise in the automotive industry and a variety of other sectors. Gas springs, dampers and electromechanical POWERISE drives from Stabilus optimize opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations, and also protect against vibrations. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz. Stabilus has reported sales revenues of EUR 822.1 million in the 2020 fiscal year. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.
Important Notice
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus S.A.
|2, rue Albert Borschette
|L-1246 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 286 770 1
|Fax:
|+352 286 770 99
|E-mail:
|info.lu@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|LU1066226637
|WKN:
|A113Q5
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1167493
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1167493 10.02.2021
