DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 0,50 Euro je Aktie
2021. február 10., szerda, 15:02
Stabilus S.A.: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 0,50 Euro je Aktie
Luxemburg/Koblenz, 10. Februar 2021 - Die Hauptversammlung der Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), einem weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gasfedern, Dämpfern und elektromechanischen Antrieben zur Bewegungssteuerung, hat alle Tagesordnungspunkte mit jeweils mehr als 84 Prozent der abgegebenen Stimmen angenommen. Die Gesellschaft wird daher für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (endete 30. September 2020) eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,50 Euro je Aktie ausschütten (Vorjahr: 1,10 Euro). Dies entspricht insgesamt rund 12,4 Millionen Euro und einer Ausschüttungsquote von 39,3 Prozent des konsolidierten Nettogewinns.
