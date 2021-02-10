DGAP-DD: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Ralph Dommermuth Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Judith
Last name(s): Dommermuth
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005493092


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
5.14575 EUR 25728.75 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
5.14575 EUR 25728.75 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-08; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de





 
