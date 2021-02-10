





10.02.2021 / 18:57







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Daimler AG

Street:

Mercedesstrasse 120

Postal code:

70372

City:

Stuttgart

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900R27DL06UVNT076



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

04 Feb 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.001109607823 %

5.17 %

5.17 %

1069837447

Previous notification

0 %

0 %

0 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007100000

11871

0

0 %

0.00 %

Total

11871

0.001109607823 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall lent securities

N/A

N/A

1239025

0.12 %

Listed Call Options

19.02.2021-16.12.2022

Until 19.02.2021-16.12.2022

7078400

0.66 %

Listed Call Options

18.06.2021-17.12.2021

18.06.2021-17.12.2021

525000

0.05 %

OTC Call Options

21.09.2021-16.12.2022

Until 21.09.2021-16.12.2022

110000

0.01 %

OTC Call Options

18.06.2021-17.12.2021

18.06.2021-17.12.2021

53569

0.01 %

Certificates

19.02.2021-13.03.2023

19.02.2021-13.03.2023

511548

0.05 %





Total

9517542

0.89 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Linked Swap on Basket

17.08.2021

17.08.2021

Cash

559378

0.05 %

OTC Call Options on Basket

03.01.2033

Until 03.01.2033

Cash

9844671

0.92 %

OTC Call Options on Basket

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Cash

509

0 %

Certificates

30.12.2030-03.01.2033

Until 30.12.2030-03.01.2033

Cash

401878

0.04 %

Contracts for Difference

N/A

N/A

Cash

637919

0.06 %

Equity Linked Swap

23.03.2021

23.03.2021

Cash

1300000

0.12 %

Futures

19.03.2021

19.03.2021

Cash

2100000

0.20 %

Euro Medium Term Note

10.05.2022-31.12.2027

Until 10.05.2022-31.12.2027

Cash

13919

0 %

Note with Warrant Unit

17.12.2021

17.12.2021

Cash

3557

0 %

OTC Call Options

19.02.2021-17.12.2021

19.02.2021-17.12.2021

Cash

784145

0.07 %

OTC Call Options

19.02.2021-03.01.2033

Until 19.02.2021-03.01.2033

Cash

2861203

0.27 %

OTC Put Options

19.02.2021-03.01.2033

Until 19.02.2021-03.01.2033

Cash

116304

0.01 %

OTC Put Options

19.02.2021-02.09.2021

19.02.2021-02.09.2021

Cash

8576387

0.80 %

OTC Put Options

18.06.2021

18.06.2021

Physical

9457

0 %

Listed Put Options

17.12.2021

17.12.2021

Physical

125000

0.01 %

Listed Put Options

19.03.2021-16.12.2022

Until 19.03.2021-16.12.2022

Physical

5212500

0.49 %

Listed Call Warrants

19.02.2021-03.01.2025

19.02.2021-03.01.2025

Cash

741237

0.07 %

Listed Call Warrants

19.02.2021-03.01.2033

Until 19.02.2021-03.01.2033

Cash

12356293

1.15 %

Listed Put Warrants

19.02.2021-18.06.2021

19.02.2021-18.06.2021

Cash

26387

0 %

Listed Put Warrants

19.02.2021-03.01.2033

Until 19.02.2021-03.01.2033

Cash

116306

0.01 %







Total

45787050

4.28 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Effekten GmbH

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Généfinance S.A.

%

%

%

Sogéparticipations S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Luxembourg

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

09 Feb 2021



