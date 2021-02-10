DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Claus
Last name(s): Sauter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG


b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
37.00 EUR 2219112.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
37.0000 EUR 2219112.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-02-08; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de





 
