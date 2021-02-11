DGAP-Ad-hoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales





PharmaSGP Holding SE announces preliminary FY 2020 revenue and earnings trends after suspension of forecast





11-Feb-2021





PharmaSGP Holding SE announces preliminary FY 2020 revenue and earnings trends after suspension of forecast

Gräfelfing, 11 February 2021 - Based on an evaluation of preliminary unaudited figures completed today, PharmaSGP Holding SE achieved consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 63.1 million in the 2020 fiscal year (2019: EUR 62.6 million), reflecting slight revenue growth of approximately 1%. The Group expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT) of around EUR 16.5 million (2019: EUR 22.4 million).

Business performance in the fourth quarter of 2020 was significantly impacted by the effects of rapidly rising Covid-19 infection figures and area-wide hard lockdowns in the PharmaSGP Group"s target markets, which negatively affected revenue performance in the fourth quarter of 2020. At the same time, print and TV advertising space that had already been booked could not be reduced to the necessary extent, leading to a corresponding decrease in consolidated earnings.

PharmaSGP will report in detail on the preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year on 31 March 2021. The annual financial report will be published together with the audited consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year on 22 April 2021.

Note: The "adjusted EBIT" figure is not an IFRS metric. Information concerning the definition of this figure can be found on page 22 of the 2020 Half-Year Financial Report of PharmaSGP Holding SE (available for download at https://ir.pharmasgp.com).