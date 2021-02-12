DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








12.02.2021 / 13:00




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Mayree
Last name(s): Clark

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Amendment

Correction of Notification published on 25 May 2020.
Correction regarding 4c) Volume and 4d) Aggregated Volume. Volume was stated as USD 31,668.00. Correct volume of transaction is USD 236,615.52.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG


b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
7.49 USD 129000.27 USD
7.45 USD 107615.25 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
7.4718 USD 236615.5200 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: NYSE
MIC: NYSE














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany
Internet: www.db.com





 
64536  12.02.2021 


