12-Feb-2021 / 13:05 CET/CEST





Dermapharm Holding SE expects the cooperation with BioNTech SE in vaccine production to make a high double-digit million € contribution to sales in 2021

Grünwald, February 12, 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) expects the cooperation with BioNTech SE, Mainz, in the production of the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty(R) to contribute a high double-digit million € amount to the consolidated sales of the Dermapharm Group in the full year 2021. This is the result of a current plan for vaccine production approved today by the Management Board of Dermapharm Holding SE. Among other things, it includes the establishment of additional production capacities at the Reinbek site, which are scheduled to go into operation in May 2021.

