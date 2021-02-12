DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
12.02.2021 / 16:02
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
|Name:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Straße, Hausnr.:
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|PLZ:
|10117
|Ort:
|Berlin
Deutschland
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|
|Sonstiger Grund:
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständena. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
|neu
|2,57 %
|4,69 %
|7,26 %
|208820900
|letzte Mitteilung
|4,12 %
|4,68 %
|8,79 %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2E4K43
|0
|5371152
|0,00 %
|2,57 %
|Summe
|5371152
|2,57 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Call Option
|Vom 19.03.2021 bis 18.03.2022
|jederzeit
|1381600
|0,66 %
|Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe
|jederzeit
|jederzeit
|4905321
|2,35 %
|
|
|Summe
|6286921
|3,01 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Retail Structured Product
|Vom 28.11.2069 bis 27.01.2071
|jederzeit
|Bar
|2995
|0,00 %
|Retail Structured Product - Warrant
|Vom 17.03.2021 bis 19.03.2021
|jederzeit
|Bar
|216915
|0,10 %
|Equity Swap
|Vom 07.06.2021 bis 27.03.2029
|jederzeit
|Bar
|912146
|0,44 %
|Retail Structured Product - Note
|Vom 07.09.2021 bis 27.01.2025
|jederzeit
|Bar
|618
|0,00 %
|Compound Option
|Vom 07.09.2021 bis 27.01.2025
|jederzeit
|Bar
|3400
|0,00 %
|Put Option
|Vom 19.03.2021 bis 17.12.2021
|jederzeit
|Physisch
|133900
|0,06 %
|Wandelanleihe
|Vom 23.01.2024 bis 15.01.2028
|jederzeit
|Physisch
|2231465
|1,07 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|3501439
|1,68 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Prime Dealer Services Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Asia Regional (Holdings) III LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|ETCM Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|E*TRADE Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
10. Sonstige Informationen:
|Anteil Stimmrechte
|Anteil Instrumente
|Summe Anteile
| %
| %
| %
Datum
