1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Delivery Hero SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Oranienburger Straße 70

PLZ:

10117

Ort:

Berlin

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

05.02.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

2,57 %

4,69 %

7,26 %

208820900

letzte Mitteilung

4,12 %

4,68 %

8,79 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A2E4K43

0

5371152

0,00 %

2,57 %

Summe

5371152

2,57 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Call Option

Vom 19.03.2021 bis 18.03.2022

jederzeit

1381600

0,66 %

Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe

jederzeit

jederzeit

4905321

2,35 %





Summe

6286921

3,01 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Retail Structured Product

Vom 28.11.2069 bis 27.01.2071

jederzeit

Bar

2995

0,00 %

Retail Structured Product - Warrant

Vom 17.03.2021 bis 19.03.2021

jederzeit

Bar

216915

0,10 %

Equity Swap

Vom 07.06.2021 bis 27.03.2029

jederzeit

Bar

912146

0,44 %

Retail Structured Product - Note

Vom 07.09.2021 bis 27.01.2025

jederzeit

Bar

618

0,00 %

Compound Option

Vom 07.09.2021 bis 27.01.2025

jederzeit

Bar

3400

0,00 %

Put Option

Vom 19.03.2021 bis 17.12.2021

jederzeit

Physisch

133900

0,06 %

Wandelanleihe

Vom 23.01.2024 bis 15.01.2028

jederzeit

Physisch

2231465

1,07 %







Summe

3501439

1,68 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%

Prime Dealer Services Corp.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Asia Regional (Holdings) III LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley B.V.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

ETCM Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

E*TRADE Securities LLC

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

11.02.2021



