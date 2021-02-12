DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








12.02.2021 / 16:02



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Delivery Hero SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Oranienburger Straße 70
PLZ: 10117
Ort: Berlin
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

05.02.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 2,57 % 4,69 % 7,26 % 208820900
letzte Mitteilung 4,12 % 4,68 % 8,79 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 5371152 0,00 % 2,57 %
Summe 5371152 2,57 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG




















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Call Option Vom 19.03.2021 bis 18.03.2022 jederzeit 1381600 0,66 %
Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierleihe jederzeit jederzeit 4905321 2,35 %
    Summe 6286921 3,01 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG






















































Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Retail Structured Product Vom 28.11.2069 bis 27.01.2071 jederzeit Bar 2995 0,00 %
Retail Structured Product - Warrant Vom 17.03.2021 bis 19.03.2021 jederzeit Bar 216915 0,10 %
Equity Swap Vom 07.06.2021 bis 27.03.2029 jederzeit Bar 912146 0,44 %
Retail Structured Product - Note Vom 07.09.2021 bis 27.01.2025 jederzeit Bar 618 0,00 %
Compound Option Vom 07.09.2021 bis 27.01.2025 jederzeit Bar 3400 0,00 %
Put Option Vom 19.03.2021 bis 17.12.2021 jederzeit Physisch 133900 0,06 %
Wandelanleihe Vom 23.01.2024 bis 15.01.2028 jederzeit Physisch 2231465 1,07 %
      Summe 3501439 1,68 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





































































































































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Asia Regional (Holdings) III LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

11.02.2021














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
