DGAP-News: Marco Rose neuer Cheftrainer von Borussia Dortmund ab der Saison 2021/22

2021. február 15., hétfő, 16:28







DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


/ Schlagwort(e): Personalie






Marco Rose neuer Cheftrainer von Borussia Dortmund ab der Saison 2021/22








15.02.2021 / 16:28




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Marco Rose wird ab der Saison 2021/22 neuer Cheftrainer beim Fußball-Bundesligisten Borussia Dortmund. Eine entsprechende Zusage hat der 44-Jährige den BVB-Verantwortlichen gegeben. Alle involvierten Parteien werden nun in der gebotenen Zeit die vertragliche Dokumentation dieses Trainerwechsels abschließen.



Dortmund, den 15. Februar 2021



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

 


Kontakt:

Dr. Robin Steden

Syndikusrechtsanwalt / Investor Relations













15.02.2021 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de




























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Deutschland
Telefon: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-Mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indizes: SDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1168435





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1168435  15.02.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1168435&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum