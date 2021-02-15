





Marco Rose neuer Cheftrainer von Borussia Dortmund ab der Saison 2021/22

















15.02.2021









Marco Rose wird ab der Saison 2021/22 neuer Cheftrainer beim Fußball-Bundesligisten Borussia Dortmund. Eine entsprechende Zusage hat der 44-Jährige den BVB-Verantwortlichen gegeben. Alle involvierten Parteien werden nun in der gebotenen Zeit die vertragliche Dokumentation dieses Trainerwechsels abschließen.



Dortmund, den 15. Februar 2021



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH





