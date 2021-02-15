DGAP-News: Marco Rose new head coach of Borussia Dortmund from the season 2021/22 onwards

2021. február 15., hétfő, 16:28







DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


/ Key word(s): Personnel






Marco Rose new head coach of Borussia Dortmund from the season 2021/22 onwards








15.02.2021 / 16:28




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Marco Rose will be the new head coach of the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund from the 2021/22 season onwards. The 44-year-old has given the club representatives a corresponding commitment. All parties involved will now complete the contractual documentation of this personnel change in due time.


Dortmund, February 15th, 2021



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH





Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations













15.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1168435





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1168435  15.02.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1168435&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum