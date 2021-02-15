



AlzChem Group AG





/ Key word(s): Share Buyback













AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 1st Interim report

















15.02.2021 / 17:15









AlzChem Group AG

Disclosure



according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014



and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052





1st Interim report





In the period from February 8, 2021 up to and including February 12, 2021, a total of 9,394 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 9,394. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG.

The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows:

Buyback date

Total number of shares

Weighted average price (EUR)

Aggregated volume (EUR)

08.02.2021

1.957

23,5180

46.254,82

09.02.2021

1.509

23,4795

35.607,75

10.02.2021

1.766

23,7170

42.093,62

11.02.2021

2.225

23,4596

52.458,49

12.02.2021

1.937

23,5045

45.755,94

Σ

9.394

23,5326

222.170,63



This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back program are also published on the Company"s website at https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/aktie/aktienrueckkauf in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Trostberg, February 15, 2021

AlzChem Group AG

Contact:Sabine SieberHead of Investor Relations & Communications