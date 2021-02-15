DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021. február 15., hétfő, 18:00
Dear Sir or Madam,
Reference is made to my voting rights notification pursuant to sections 33 et seqq. of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) dated 21 January 2021 concerning ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.
For reason of exceeding the threshold of 10% of the voting rights resulting from shares in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE on 21 January 2021, I hereby, making this notification also on behalf of the controlled undertakings as referred to under section 8 of the voting rights notification dated 21 January 2021
notify you pursuant to section 43 para. 1 WpHG of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights and the origin of the funds used to make the acquisition as follows:
I. Objectives pursued with the acquisition:
1. The acqusition of the voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE serves to implement long-term strategic objectives.
2. There are currently no concrete intentions to acquire additional voting rights during the course of the next twelve months, except for shares subject to instruments already held. However, the acquisition of further shares and voting rights will be continuously reviewed and, if necessary, implemented depending on market conditions, the share price and possible strategic options.
3. lt is currently not intended to exercise influence on the appointment or removal of members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, other than by the exercise of voting rights in the general meeting of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.
4. lt is currently not intended to materially change the capital structure of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt and the dividend policy.
II. Pursuant to section 43 para. 1 sent. 4 WpHG, l hereby notify you that Mediaset S.p.A. and Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. used equity (approx. 20%) and debt capital (approx. 80%) to directly acquire the voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. Regarding my person, Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A. and Mediaset S.p.A. (the latter as far as voting rights held by its subsidiary Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. are concerned), the acquisition occurred due to the attribution of voting rights in accordance with section 34 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG. Therefore, neither equity nor debt capital has been used.
With best regards,
Silvio Berlusconi
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1168278 15.02.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]