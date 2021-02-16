



DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL

















16.02.2021 / 08:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("THE COMPANY")



NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL







Notice is hereby given to inter alia certain creditors ("Scheme Creditors") of Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("the Company"), of a proposed scheme of arrangement and compromise (the "Scheme"), and of the availability of the proposal / Scheme document (the "Proposal").





1 ACCESSING THE PROPOSAL AND ITS ANNEXURES





The Proposal and its annexures are available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com, and by completing a request form from the Registrar of the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division, Cape Town.

2 FURTHER COMMUNICATIONS





If the Company communicates further with Scheme Creditors, it shall do so:

2.1 on Steinhoff International Holdings N.V."s website (www.steinhoffinternational.com);

2.2 at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com;

2.3 on the Stock Exchange News Service and the equivalent service of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange;

2.4 by email to the legal representatives of the active claimant groups, alternatively by email directly to the active claimant groups;

2.5 by email to the known legal representatives of Scheme Creditors, alternatively by email directly to the known e-mail addresses of known Scheme Creditors; and

2.6 otherwise in accordance with any publication requirements as may be directed by the Western Cape High Court.

3 ACTION REQUIRED

3.1 A Scheme Meeting will in due course be convened by notice to Scheme Creditors eligible to attend and vote at the Scheme Meeting.

3.2 If eligible Scheme Creditors wish to attend and vote at the Scheme Meeting, they should take note of the Important Dates and Times posted on www.SteinhoffSettlement.com, provide the Claims Administrator with the necessary supporting documentation evidencing their status as a Scheme Creditor and, subject to the dispute resolution process contained in the Proposal, provide substantiation of the value of the claim they assert, and follow the process set out in the Proposal.

4 SUMMARY OF THE PROPOSAL





The Proposal contemplates a compromise between the Company and Scheme Creditors, defined in the Proposal, and who are envisaged to be settled in accordance with the terms of the Proposal.

4.1 The Proposal shall become effective if (i) it is adopted by the statutory required majorities of the Scheme Creditors; (ii) it is thereafter approved and sanctioned on a final and non-appealable basis by the High Court and (iii) all of the Suspensive Conditions are satisfied. Following the Proposal becoming effective, compromises will become effective and distributions will be made to the Scheme Creditors who are entitled thereto.

4.2 Scheme Creditors comprise what are defined in Annexure A to the Proposal as -

4.2.1 the Contractual Claimants;

4.2.2 the Financial Creditors; and

4.2.3 the SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants,

who are envisaged to be settled in accordance with the terms of the Proposal.

4.3 The Proposal shall become effective if (i) it is adopted by the statutory required majorities of the Scheme Creditors of the Company that participate in the filing and voting procedures; (ii) it is thereafter approved and sanctioned on a final and non-appealable basis by the High Court of South Africa as contemplated in section 155(7) of the Companies Act; and (iii) all of the Suspensive Conditions (as defined in Annexure A to the Proposal) applicable to the Proposal are satisfied. Following the Proposal becoming effective, compromises will become effective and distributions will be made to the Scheme Creditors who are entitled thereto in accordance with the provisions of the Proposal. If the Proposal does not become effective, it shall be of no legal force or effect, shall not constitute a compromise of any claims of Scheme Creditors, and shall not constitute an offer of any kind on the part of the Company capable of acceptance by Scheme Creditors.

4.4 If you are a Scheme Creditor of SIHPL, you are invited, in accordance with the terms of the Proposal, to file a claim and participate in the voting procedures set out therein, as you may be eligible to receive a payment based on the Proposal.

4.5 The Proposal shall be put to a vote at a virtual meeting or meetings, convened for such purpose.

4.6 The Proposal does not constitute, on any basis whatsoever, an admission of any liability on the part of SIHPL towards any party that has instituted legal proceedings against SIHPL, or intends to institute such legal proceedings or has threatened to institute such legal proceedings or who may assert a claim of whatsoever nature and howsoever arising, in legal proceedings.

4.7 The Scheme Creditors are encouraged to contact their respective advisers regarding the filing and voting procedures set out in the Proposal and, in addition, to consult www.SteinhoffSettlement.com for further information.

4.8 As a number of the matters set out in the Proposal are complex and technical in nature, all interested persons are encouraged to consult with an independent legal advisor, accountant, financial advisor or any other professional advisor who may be of assistance to interested persons in respect to the contents of the Proposal.

5 TRANSLATIONS OF THIS NOTICE





(e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com)ستتم إتاحة نسخة مترجمة من هذا الإشعار بـ "]اللغة العربية["عند الطلب.



Преведена версия на тази декларация при поискване ще бъде достъпна на български език (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Prevedena verzija ove Obavijesti bit će dostupna na zahtjev na hrvatski (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Přeložená verze tohoto Oznámení bude na vyžádání k dispozici v Čeština (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



En oversat version af denne meddelelse vil blive gjort tilgængelig efter anmodning på dansk (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Een vertaalde versie van deze mededeling zal op verzoek beschikbaar worden gesteld in het Nederlands (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Selle teadaande eesti keelde tõlgitud versioon tehakse kättesaadavaks vastava taotluse esitamisel (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Une version traduite en français de cette notice sera fournie sur demande (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Eine übersetzte Version dieses Hinweises wird auf Anfrage auf Deutsch zur Verfügung gestellt (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Η μετάφραση της παρούσας Γνωστοποίησης στα Ελληνικά θα είναι διαθέσιμη κατόπιν αιτήματος (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



גרסה מתורגמת של הודעה זו תהיה זמינה לפי בקשה בעברית. (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com)



Ennek az értesítésnek a lefordított változata kérésre elérhetővé válik Magyar nyelven (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Þýdd útgáfa af þessari tilkynningu verður fáanleg samkvæmt beiðni á Íslensku (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Una versione tradotta del presente Avviso verrà resa disponibile su richiesta in Italiano (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).

Pēc pieprasījuma tiks nodrošināta šī Paziņojuma tulkota versija latviešu valodā (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Išverstas šio pranešimo variantas pareikalavus bus pateiktas lietuvių kalba (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



本通知的翻译版本将根据所需提供[简体中文]版本。(e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com)



En oversatt versjon av denne merknaden vil bli gjort tilgjengelig på forespørsel på Norsk (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Tłumaczenie tej informacji na język polski zostanie udostępnione na prośbę (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Mediante pedido, será disponibilizada uma versão traduzida do presente Aviso em Português (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



O versiune tradusă a acestei notificări va fi pusă la dispoziție la cerere în limba română (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Preložená verzia tohto vyhlásenia bude na požiadanie k dispozícii v slovenčine (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Prevedena različica tega obvestila je v slovenščini na voljo na zahtevo (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Toleo lililotafsiriwa la Notisi hii litatolewa endapo litaombwa katika kiswahili (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Vid behov kommer en översatt version av detta meddelande att göras tillgänglig på svensk (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Se pondrá a disposición de los interesados una versión de este Aviso traducida al español (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Bu Bildirimin Türkçe çevirisi talep üzerine sağlanacaktır (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).

Further notice is hereby given to inter alia certain creditors of Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited, of an addendum to and amendment of the Proposal (the "Addendum"), and of the availability of (i) the Addendum and (ii) the Proposal as amended by the Addendum, together with the annexures thereto (the "Amended Proposal").

1 ACCESSING THE ADDENDUM AND THE AMENDED PROPOSAL





The Proposal and its annexures, as well as the Addendum and the Amended Proposal and its annexures, are available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com, and by completing a request form from the Registrar of the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division, Cape Town.

2 TRANSLATIONS OF THIS NOTICE





(e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com)ستتم إتاحة نسخة مترجمة من هذا الإشعار بـ "]اللغة العربية["عند الطلب.



Преведена версия на тази декларация при поискване ще бъде достъпна на български език (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Prevedena verzija ove Obavijesti bit će dostupna na zahtjev na hrvatski (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Přeložená verze tohoto Oznámení bude na vyžádání k dispozici v Čeština (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



En oversat version af denne meddelelse vil blive gjort tilgængelig efter anmodning på dansk (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Een vertaalde versie van deze mededeling zal op verzoek beschikbaar worden gesteld in het Nederlands (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Selle teadaande eesti keelde tõlgitud versioon tehakse kättesaadavaks vastava taotluse esitamisel (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Une version traduite en français de cette notice sera fournie sur demande (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Eine übersetzte Version dieses Hinweises wird auf Anfrage auf Deutsch zur Verfügung gestellt (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Η μετάφραση της παρούσας Γνωστοποίησης στα Ελληνικά θα είναι διαθέσιμη κατόπιν αιτήματος (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



גרסה מתורגמת של הודעה זו תהיה זמינה לפי בקשה בעברית. (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com)



Ennek az értesítésnek a lefordított változata kérésre elérhetővé válik Magyar nyelven (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Þýdd útgáfa af þessari tilkynningu verður fáanleg samkvæmt beiðni á Íslensku (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Una versione tradotta del presente Avviso verrà resa disponibile su richiesta in Italiano (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).

Pēc pieprasījuma tiks nodrošināta šī Paziņojuma tulkota versija latviešu valodā (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Išverstas šio pranešimo variantas pareikalavus bus pateiktas lietuvių kalba (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



本通知的翻译版本将根据所需提供[简体中文]版本。(e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com)



En oversatt versjon av denne merknaden vil bli gjort tilgjengelig på forespørsel på Norsk (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Tłumaczenie tej informacji na język polski zostanie udostępnione na prośbę (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Mediante pedido, será disponibilizada uma versão traduzida do presente Aviso em Português (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



O versiune tradusă a acestei notificări va fi pusă la dispoziție la cerere în limba română (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Preložená verzia tohto vyhlásenia bude na požiadanie k dispozícii v slovenčine (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Prevedena različica tega obvestila je v slovenščini na voljo na zahtevo (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Toleo lililotafsiriwa la Notisi hii litatolewa endapo litaombwa katika kiswahili (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Vid behov kommer en översatt version av detta meddelande att göras tillgänglig på svensk (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Se pondrá a disposición de los interesados una versión de este Aviso traducida al español (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).



Bu Bildirimin Türkçe çevirisi talep üzerine sağlanacaktır (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).