MAX Automation SE provides forecast for the past 2020 financial year


Duesseldorf, 16 February 2021 - MAX Automation SE ("MAX Automation") can now provide a full-year forecast for the past financial year 2020. In a macroeconomic environment characterized by strong uncertainties, MAX Automation was able to hold its ground well overall. For the full year 2020, MAX Automation"s preliminary consolidated sales amounted to ca. mEUR 305. According to preliminary calculations the Group expects operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be ca. mEUR 5.5.



Because of the extraordinary high level of uncertainty triggered by the COVID 19 pandemic, the Supervisory Board had withdrawn the forecast for fiscal 2020 published on 17 March 2020 with the annual financial statements for 2019 and has not yet been able to issue a new forecast due to the volatility of the business development during the year. The original forecast envisaged Group sales of between mEUR 380 and mEUR 410 with EBITDA of between mEUR 16 and mEUR 20.

Detailed financial statement



The information in this release is preliminary.



The complete consolidated financial statements of MAX Automation SE for the 2020 financial year will be published on 18 March 2021 and will be available for download at www.maxautomation.com.

