





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















16.02.2021 / 17:14







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: February 25, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: February 25, 2021



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: February 25, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: February 25, 2021



Address:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 25, 2021Address: http://www.bayer.de/Jahresabschluss-AG Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 25, 2021Address: http://www.bayer.com/financial-statements-AG Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 25, 2021Address: http://www.bayer.de/geschaeftsbericht Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 25, 2021Address: http://www.bayer.com/annualreport

























16.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



