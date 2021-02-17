DGAP-AFR: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. február 16., kedd, 17:14







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








16.02.2021 / 17:14



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Bayer Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 25, 2021

Address: http://www.bayer.de/Jahresabschluss-AG


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 25, 2021

Address: http://www.bayer.com/financial-statements-AG

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 25, 2021

Address: http://www.bayer.de/geschaeftsbericht


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 25, 2021

Address: http://www.bayer.com/annualreport













16.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1168795  16.02.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1168795&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum