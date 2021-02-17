DGAP-AFR: Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








17.02.2021 / 08:26



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



VOLKSWAGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 16, 2021

Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2020_d.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 16, 2021

Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2020_e.pdf

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021

Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2021_d.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021

Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2021_e.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 16, 2021

Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2020_d.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 16, 2021

Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2020_e.pdf

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021

Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2021_d.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021

Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2021_e.pdf













Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AG

Berliner Ring 2

38440 Wolfsburg

Germany
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir





 
