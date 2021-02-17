DGAP-AFR: Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2021. február 17., szerda, 08:45
VOLKSWAGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021
Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q1_2021_d.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021
Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q1_2021_e.pdf
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2021
Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2021_d.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2021
Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2021_e.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VOLKSWAGEN AG
|Berliner Ring 2
|38440 Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.volkswagenag.com/ir
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1168882 17.02.2021
