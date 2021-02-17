





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















17.02.2021 / 08:45







VOLKSWAGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 06, 2021Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q1_2021_d.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 06, 2021Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q1_2021_e.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 28, 2021Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2021_d.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 28, 2021Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2021_e.pdf

























