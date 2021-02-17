





17.02.2021







Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021



Address:

exceet Group SCA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 18, 2021Address: https://ir.exceet.com/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 18, 2021Address: https://ir.exceet.com/en/financial-information/financial-reports

























