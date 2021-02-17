DGAP-NVR: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021. február 17., szerda, 18:00
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
Publication of total number of voting rights after the publication on 4th January 2021 of choice of home member state following Brexit.
3. New total number of voting rights:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1168824 17.02.2021
