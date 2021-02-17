DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG announces high dividend payout for 2020

2021. február 17., szerda, 19:28





DGAP-Ad-hoc: VARTA AG / Key word(s): Dividend


VARTA AG: VARTA AG announces high dividend payout for 2020


17-Feb-2021 / 19:28 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

VARTA AG announces high dividend payout for 2020



Ellwangen, February 17, 2021


The preliminary, unaudited figures of VARTA AG (VARTA) for the 2020 fiscal year will be published tomorrow.



In view of these preliminary figures, the Executive Board has today resolved for the first time to propose a dividend payment for fiscal year 2020 to the Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021.



In total, around € 100m is to be paid out to VARTA shareholders.



The lion"s share of this payout consists of a special dividend to mark an extraordinarily successful fiscal year. The dividend amounts to around € 2.50 per share.

The dividend recommendation remains subject to committee approval.



Guidance for fiscal year 2021 envisages revenue of approximately € 940m. The adjusted EBITA margin is set to experience above-average growth of up to 2,5 percentage points, rising to up to 30% in the process.



The preliminary figures are set to be released tomorrow, February 18th, 2021, with the complete and audited figures for fiscal year 2020 scheduled for publication on March 31, 2021.










17-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: VARTA AG

VARTA-Platz 1

73479 Ellwangen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)791-921-0
E-mail: info@varta-ag.com
Internet: www.varta-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
WKN: A0TGJ5
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1169166





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1169166  17-Feb-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1169166&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum