DGAP-Ad-hoc: VARTA AG / Key word(s): Dividend





VARTA AG: VARTA AG announces high dividend payout for 2020





17-Feb-2021 / 19:28 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55



Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



VARTA AG announces high dividend payout for 2020

Ellwangen, February 17, 2021





The preliminary, unaudited figures of VARTA AG (VARTA) for the 2020 fiscal year will be published tomorrow.

In view of these preliminary figures, the Executive Board has today resolved for the first time to propose a dividend payment for fiscal year 2020 to the Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021.

In total, around € 100m is to be paid out to VARTA shareholders.

The lion"s share of this payout consists of a special dividend to mark an extraordinarily successful fiscal year. The dividend amounts to around € 2.50 per share.



The dividend recommendation remains subject to committee approval.

Guidance for fiscal year 2021 envisages revenue of approximately € 940m. The adjusted EBITA margin is set to experience above-average growth of up to 2,5 percentage points, rising to up to 30% in the process.

The preliminary figures are set to be released tomorrow, February 18th, 2021, with the complete and audited figures for fiscal year 2020 scheduled for publication on March 31, 2021.