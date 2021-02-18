DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus reports Full-Year (FY) 2020 results
2021. február 18., csütörtök, 06:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad-hoc release, 18 February 2021
Airbus reports Full-Year (FY) 2020 results
- 566 commercial aircraft delivered in adverse market environment
- Financials reflect the early business adaptation and cash containment plan
- FY revenues € 49.9 billion; FY EBIT Adjusted € 1.7 billion
- FY EBIT (reported) € -0.5 billion; FY loss per share (reported) € -1.45
- No dividend proposed for 2020
- FY FCF before M&A and customer financing € -6.9 billion
- Net cash position at € 4.3 billion
- 2021 guidance issued
Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reported consolidated Full-Year (FY) 2020 financial results and provided guidance for 2021.
"The 2020 results demonstrate the resilience of Airbus in the most challenging crisis to hit the aerospace industry. I want to thank our teams for their great achievements in 2020 and acknowledge the strong support of our Helicopters and Defence and Space businesses. I would also like to thank our customers, suppliers and partners for their loyalty to Airbus," said Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury. "Many uncertainties remain for our industry in 2021 as the pandemic continues to impact lives, economies and societies. We have issued guidance to provide some visibility in a volatile environment. Over the longer term, our ambition is to lead the development of a sustainable global aerospace industry."
Consolidated order intake by value decreased to € 33.3 billion (2019: € 81.2 billion) with the consolidated order book valued at € 373 billion on 31 December 2020 (year-end 2019: € 471 billion). The decrease in the value of the commercial aircraft backlog reflects the higher number of deliveries compared to order intake, the weakening of the US dollar and an assessment of the backlog"s recoverability.
Consolidated revenues decreased to € 49.9 billion (2019: € 70.5 billion), driven by the difficult market environment impacting the commercial aircraft business with 34% fewer deliveries year-on-year. A total of 566 commercial aircraft were delivered (2019: 863 aircraft), comprising 38 A220s, 446 A320 Family, 19 A330s, 59 A350s and 4 A380s. During the fourth quarter of 2020, a total of 225 commercial aircraft were delivered including 89 in December. In 2020, Airbus Helicopters delivered 300 units (2019: 332 units) with revenues increasing by around 4%, benefiting from a favourable product mix and growth in services. Revenues at Airbus Defence and Space decreased by around 4%, mainly reflecting lower volume as well as the impact of COVID-19 on business phasing, mainly in Space Systems.
Consolidated EBIT Adjusted - an alternative performance measure and key indicator capturing the underlying business margin by excluding material charges or profits caused by movements in provisions related to programmes, restructuring or foreign exchange impacts as well as capital gains/losses from the disposal and acquisition of businesses - totalled € 1,706 million (2019: € 6,946 million). This mainly reflects the weaker commercial aircraft performance, which was supported by a strong contribution from Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space.
Airbus" EBIT Adjusted of € 618 million (2019: € 5,947 million(1)) mainly reflects the reduced commercial aircraft deliveries and associated lower cost efficiency. It also includes € -1.1 billion in COVID-19 related charges. In January 2021, an update on production rates was communicated in response to the market environment with rates to remain lower for longer.
Airbus Helicopters" EBIT Adjusted increased to € 471 million (2019: € 422 million), mainly driven by strong government-related activities and reliable programme execution. It also includes lower Research & Development (R&D) expenses reflecting the end of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification process for the five-bladed H145 and the H160.
EBIT Adjusted at Airbus Defence and Space increased to € 660 million (2019: € 565 million), mainly reflecting cost containment measures and lower R&D expenses, partly offset by the impact of COVID-19, including on the launcher business.
A total of 9 A400M military airlifters were delivered during the year, with Belgium taking delivery of its first of seven aircraft in December. Good progress was made with the aircraft"s capability roadmap, including the flight test campaign for Automatic Low Level Flight certification.
Consolidated self-financed R&D expenses decreased to € 2,858 million (2019: € 3,358 million).
Consolidated EBIT(reported) was € -510 million (2019: € 1,339 million), including Adjustments totalling a net € -2,216 million.
These Adjustments comprised:
- € -1,202 million related to the Company-wide restructuring plan;
- € -385 million related to A380 programme cost, of which € -27 million were in Q4;
- € -480 million related to the dollar pre-delivery payment mismatch and balance sheet revaluation, of which € -106 million were in Q4;
- € -149 million of other costs (including compliance), of which € -21 million were in Q4.
Consolidated free cash flow before M&A and customer financing amounted to € -6,935 million (2019: € 3,509 million), including the payment of the compliance-related penalties of € -3.6 billion in Q1 2020. The Q4 2020 free cash flow before M&A and customer financing of € 4.9 billion reflects the solid level of aircraft deliveries in the quarter, the good performance from Helicopters and Defence and Space, as well as a strong focus on working capital management.
Various measures were taken during 2020 to maintain a strong liquidity position while navigating the COVID-19 crisis, including a new € 15.0 billion credit facility. Thanks to its strong credit rating, the Company was able to limit interest expenses to € 0.4 billion for the year and extend the maturities of funding sources by issuing new bonds.
Full-year capital expenditure was around € 1.8 billion, down by about € 0.6 billion year-on-year following the prioritisation of projects. Consolidated free cash flow was € -7,362 million (2019: € 3,475 million). The consolidated net cash position was € 4.3 billion on 31 December 2020 (year-end 2019: € 12.5 billion) with a gross cash position of € 21.4 billion (year-end 2019: € 22.7 billion).
Given the global business environment, there will be no dividend proposed for 2020. This decision aims at strengthening the Company"s financial resilience by protecting the net cash position and supporting its ability to adapt as the situation evolves.
Outlook
On that basis, the Company targets to at least achieve in 2021:
- Same number of commercial aircraft deliveries as in 2020;
- EBIT Adjusted of € 2 billion;
- Breakeven free cash flow before M&A and customer financing.
Note to editors: Live Webcast of the Analyst Conference Call and Annual Press Conference
At 07:30 CET on 18 February 2021, you can listen to the FY 2020 Results Analyst Conference Call with Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury and Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam via the Airbus website https://www.airbus.com. The analyst call presentation can also be found on the website. A recording will be made available in due course. For a reconciliation of Airbus" KPIs to "reported IFRS" please refer to the analyst presentation.
The Airbus Annual Press Conference on the 2020 Results starts at 09:30 CET and is also webcast live via the Airbus website.
Contacts for the media
Consolidated Airbus - Full-Year (FY) 2020 Results
Consolidated Airbus - Fourth Quarter (Q4) 2020 Results
(Amounts in Euro)
Q4 2020 revenues decreased by 19%, mainly driven by lower deliveries at Airbus and partially offset by higher revenues at Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space.
The table below reconciles EBIT (reported) with EBIT Adjusted.
Glossary
Footnotes:
1. Previous year figures are restated to reflect the adoption of a new segment reporting structure for "Transversal" activities as of 1 January 2020. Activities related to innovation and digital transformation, which were formerly reported in "Transversal", are now included in the business segment "Airbus" under the new segment structure. "Eliminations" continue to be reported separately.
2. Airbus SE continues to use the term Net Income/Loss. It is identical to Profit/Loss for the period attributable to equity owners of the parent as defined by IFRS Rules.
Safe Harbour Statement:
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "projects", "may" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about strategy, ramp-up and delivery schedules, introduction of new products and services and market expectations, as well as statements regarding future performance and outlook.
These factors include but are not limited to:
- Changes in general economic, political or market conditions, including the cyclical nature of some of Airbus" businesses;
- Significant disruptions in air travel (including as a result of the spread of disease or terrorist attacks);
- Currency exchange rate fluctuations, in particular between the Euro and the U.S. dollar;
- The successful execution of internal performance plans, including cost reduction and productivity efforts;
- Product performance risks, as well as programme development and management risks;
- Customer, supplier and subcontractor performance or contract negotiations, including financing issues;
- Competition and consolidation in the aerospace and defence industry;
- Significant collective bargaining labour disputes;
- The outcome of political and legal processes, including the availability of government financing for certain programmes and the size of defence and space procurement budgets;
- Research and development costs in connection with new products;
- Legal, financial and governmental risks related to international transactions;
- Legal and investigatory proceedings and other economic, political and technological risks and uncertainties;
- The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting health and economic crisis.
As a result, Airbus SE"s actual results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement contained in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. Airbus SE undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise.
Rounding
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1169218
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1169218 18-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]