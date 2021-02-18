



Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires state-of-the-art project development "Weitblick 1.7" in Augsburg Innovation Park for a special AIF

Total investment volume of approx. EUR 85 million



One of the most modern buildings in the region



Corestate focuses on acquiring energy-efficient and sustainable properties for its clients



High-quality new construction core property with a sustainable cash flow profile



LEED Platinum certification



Frankfurt/Main, 18 February 2021. Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing has acquired the state-of-the-art project development "Weitblick 1.7" in Augsburg"s Innovation Park for a closed-end domestic special AIF aimed predominantly at institutional investors such as savings banks and insurance companies. The core office investment has a total investment volume of around EUR 85 million. Hannover Leasing is providing asset and fund management for the property, which stands out for its innovative technical and sustainable features. It is one of the most modern buildings in the region and is already largely leased to well-known companies in the research and development sector. The takeover will take place after completion in the second quarter of 2021. The seller is a joint venture of Audax GmbH and Leitwerk AG.

"Our excellent regional market access has given our investors access to the top property Weitblick 1.7., which stands out for its high-tech and, above all, sustainability features. As part of Augsburg"s Technology Park and under the management of our experienced team, it will prove to be an attractive and profitable long-term investment for our institutional clients," said Nils Hübener, CIO of Corestate.

With the "Augsburg Innovation Park" located close to the city centre, one of the largest parks of its kind in Europe is being built on an area of around 70 hectares. The modern campus site will combine living, working and housing in a unique way. The significant Weitblick 1.7 project development is making a major contribution to the park"s future-oriented overall concept. The digitalised building control system, for example, sets standards and promises a high degree of safety and standard. Technical highlights such as palm vein scanners at the building"s entrances pay off, particularly during the corona pandemic. Thanks to the highly sustainable and energy-efficient construction method, the building achieves the best possible sustainability certification with LEED Platinum. The photovoltaic system installed on the roof and the installation of electrochromic glass underscore this holistic concept. Besides an innovative and attractive tenant mix, the project is rounded off by a day care centre and a conference area featuring catering services.

"The Weitblick 1.7 property is characterised not only by excellent quality, a long-term cash flow profile and a stable tenant mix, but also by many innovative technical and sustainable solutions. Together with the reliable and highly experienced project developer Audax, in collaboration with Leitwerk as general planner, we were thus once again able to create an attractive investment for our institutional clients," added Sebastian Hartrott, Managing Director of Hannover Leasing.

King & Spalding (Frankfurt) and Brand Berger (Munich) acted as advisors to Hannover Leasing, and Arnecke Sibeth Dabelstein (Munich) and Colliers International (Munich) accompanied the seller.

