GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021

Address: https://www.gea.com/de/investoren/pressemitteilungen-berichte/geschaftsberichte-jahresabschlusse/index.jsp?


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021

Address: https://www.gea.com/en/investor-relations/releases-reports/annual-reports/index.jsp













Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.gea.com





 
