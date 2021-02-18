





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















18.02.2021 / 11:36







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 04, 2021



Address:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 04, 2021Address: https://www.gea.com/de/investoren/pressemitteilungen-berichte/geschaftsberichte-jahresabschlusse/index.jsp? Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 04, 2021Address: https://www.gea.com/en/investor-relations/releases-reports/annual-reports/index.jsp

























18.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



