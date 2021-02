DGAP-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend





Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of the Executive Board for the 2020 financial year





Haselünne, February 18, 2021

The Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005201602), which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, resolved at its meeting today, on the basis of the Company"s preliminary, unaudited annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year, to submit to the Supervisory Board a proposal for the appropriation of profit to the Annual General Meeting that provides for the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.13 per dividend-bearing share for the 2020 financial year (dividend for the 2019 financial year: EUR 0.28 per dividend-bearing share). The amount of this dividend according to the proposal of the Executive Board thus also exceeds the current consensus estimate of EUR 0.08 per share, which reflects current market expectations and is based on corresponding analyst estimates from February 2021.

This proposal for the appropriation of profit by the Executive Board is to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for resolution on the appropriation of distributable profit after the adoption of the audited annual financial statements of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft for the 2020 financial year. Subject to the Supervisory Board"s review of the proposal for the appropriation of profit and its approval at its financial statements meeting on March 23, 2021, as well as an affirmative vote by the shareholders at the Company"s Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2021, based on the Company"s preliminary, unaudited consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year, the proposed dividend of EUR 0.13 per dividend-bearing share with regard to the ratio between the thereof resulting total dividend payments of around EUR 1.2 million and the consolidated profit corresponds to a payout ratio of approximately 100 % (payout ratio for the 2019 financial year: 53 %). The dividend policy published by Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft continues to provide for the distribution of at least 50 % of the consolidated profit per financial year to the shareholders if the necessary conditions are met.

The financial figure "consolidated profit" referred to in this information and used in the Annual Reports of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published on the Company"s website www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/ corresponds to the figure "profit or loss" related to the Group within the meaning of the definition of the applicable accounting framework of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1.7 in conjunction with IAS 1.8 (total income less expenses, excluding the components of other comprehensive income).

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverages industry operating in the following segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems.

