DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Executive Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.13 per share
2021. február 18., csütörtök, 12:29
"The past year was very challenging for us in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, we achieved solid profitability also in 2020. That is why we want our shareholders to participate extensively in the Group"s profit even in these times - in line with our dividend policy, which we presented in 2019", says Oliver Schwegmann, one of the members of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. "Based on the proposal and the year-end price of the Berentzen share, our shareholders will achieve an attractive dividend yield of 2.4 percent", Schwegmann says.
Further information about the 2020 financial year will be published according to plan on March 25, 2021 with the 2020 Annual Report.
About the Berentzen Group
Further information is available at:
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-550
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602, ,
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1169420
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1169420 18.02.2021
