Press Release No. 3/2021



Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Executive Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.13 per share



Haselünne, February 18, 2021 - The Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today decided its dividend proposal for the 2020 financial year. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board and on the basis of the preliminary, not yet audited results for the 2020 financial year, a dividend of EUR 0.13 per share shall be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2021. The amount of the distribution thus represents almost the entire consolidated profit for the 2020 financial year.

"The past year was very challenging for us in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, we achieved solid profitability also in 2020. That is why we want our shareholders to participate extensively in the Group"s profit even in these times - in line with our dividend policy, which we presented in 2019", says Oliver Schwegmann, one of the members of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. "Based on the proposal and the year-end price of the Berentzen share, our shareholders will achieve an attractive dividend yield of 2.4 percent", Schwegmann says.

Further information about the 2020 financial year will be published according to plan on March 25, 2021 with the 2020 Annual Report.

About the Berentzen Group



The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a worldwide presence in more than 60 countries with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private-label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands. It also has more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented beverages. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

