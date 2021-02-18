



CTS EVENTIM signs joint venture with Zappa to become Israel"s ticketing marketing leader

















Munich/Tel Aviv, 18 February 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, is expanding its business operations in Israel and, by signing a joint venture with the Zappa Group, is taking the lead in the country"s ticketing market.

The Zappa Group is the most important local promoter of live events, including a dozen popular festivals, and operates venues in Israel that seat up to 15,000. The partnership gives Zappa access to CTS EVENTIM"s wide range of eCommerce marketing tools and powerful technologies, such as data analytics or the web shop for ticket sales.

By mid-February, more than 40 per cent of the Israeli population had already been vaccinated. It is now expected that most of the population will be vaccinated by spring of this year and that life in Israel will return to normal by the end of March. This means that the conditions for resuming live entertainment and sporting events will be met.

"We are pleased to join forces on Israel"s dynamic market with our partner Zappa, and to jointly develop and further exploit the potential there", said Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM. "Zappa"s paramount role in live entertainment and CTS EVENTIM"s expertise in technology and marketing are a perfect combination."

Golan Einat, the owner of the Zappa Group, commented that, "Thanks to cutting-edge technology, professional capabilities and many years of experience, I have no doubt that this joint venture is primarily designed for the benefit of the ticket buyers who will enjoy the wide and varied content provided by CTS EVENTIM and the Zappa Group."

Ami Feinstein, CTS EVENTIM"s Managing Director in Israel, is excited about the new venture: "We"ve been working on our partnership with Zappa for a long time. We are sure that the synergy in this venture will produce changes in the ticketing market in Israel, in the form of superb customer service and advanced and superior technology - just like nine years ago, when Eventim entered the Israeli market. So we are excited about returning to business activity in a post-Corona era."

CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. In 2019, around 250 million tickets were marketed using the company"s systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like "Rock am Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside" and "Lucca Summer". In addition, some of Europe"s most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2019, its 3,202-strong workforce generated more than 1.4 billion Euro in sales revenue in 21 countries.

